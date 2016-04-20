FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quake measuring 6.1 strikes off eastern Japan: USGS
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
April 20, 2016 / 12:52 PM / a year ago

Quake measuring 6.1 strikes off eastern Japan: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off northeastern Japan on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There was no immediate tsunami warning, or reports of damage or casualties.

A series of strong quakes struck the south of Japan late last week killing nearly 50 people. On Wednesday, survivors struggled with shortages of food and water.

The USGS said Wednesday’s quake was centered 104 km (about 60 miles) east southeast of Sendai, Honshu, near where a devastating quake and tsunami struck in March 2011. It was 51 km (30 miles) deep.

Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
