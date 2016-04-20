Quake measuring 6.1 strikes off eastern Japan: USGS

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off northeastern Japan on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There was no immediate tsunami warning, or reports of damage or casualties.

A series of strong quakes struck the south of Japan late last week killing nearly 50 people. On Wednesday, survivors struggled with shortages of food and water.

The USGS said Wednesday’s quake was centered 104 km (about 60 miles) east southeast of Sendai, Honshu, near where a devastating quake and tsunami struck in March 2011. It was 51 km (30 miles) deep.