Honda extends output stoppage at motorcycle plant due to quake damage

The logo of Honda Mortor is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co. on Sunday said production at its motorcycle plant in southern Japan would remain suspended through Friday due to earthquake-related damage.

Honda said it was extending its stoppage at its plant about 25 kilometers (15.53 miles) from the city of Kumamoto, which has been ravaged by a series of strong earthquakes since Thursday, as it checks for damage.

The automaker said production at its other plants across the country would continue as normal from Monday.