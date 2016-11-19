FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Western Japan jolted by 5.4 magnitude quake
#Environment
November 19, 2016 / 3:24 AM / 9 months ago

Western Japan jolted by 5.4 magnitude quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook western Japan on Saturday but there was no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 11:48 a.m. (0248 GMT), was in Wakayama prefecture, western Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
