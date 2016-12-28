FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Strong earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning
#World News
December 28, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 8 months ago

Strong earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit eastern Japan on Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding no tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries but the quake, which occurred at around 09:38 p.m. (1238 GMT), shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc said there were no irregularities at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where one of the world's worst nuclear accidents unfolded after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The 2011 quake of magnitude 9 was the strongest ever recorded in Japan, and it generated a tsunami that knocked out the cooling function at the Fukushima plant.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said no nuclear facilities in Japan were showing signs of abnormalities following Wednesday's quake and no power outages were reported.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Robert Birsel and John Stonestreet

