A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook a wide swathe of eastern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, including the capital Tokyo where buildings swayed, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The tremor came less than two weeks before the sixth anniversary of a March 11, 2011, 9.0 magnitude earthquake that set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

