Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes west of Hokkaido, Japan: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.1 quake struck in the ocean 75 km (47 miles) south of the town of Rishiri on the Japanese island of Hokkaido early on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It put the depth of the quake at 236 km, and originally reported the magnitude at 6.3.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake had only achieved a maximum seismic intensity of 3 at the surface on land, on a scale of 0-7, and posed no tsunami risk.