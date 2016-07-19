FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eastern Japan shaken by 5.2 quake, no tsunami warning
July 19, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Eastern Japan shaken by 5.2 quake, no tsunami warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 shook eastern Japan on Tuesday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, centered east of Tokyo, shook buildings in the capital but was not strong enough to dislodge items from shelves.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest on record in Japan, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, a quarter of a century earlier.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
