Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes 20 km off east Japan coast: USGS

LONDON (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck 20 kms (12.4 miles) off the east coast of Japan on Wednesday night, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The quake, with an epicenter 47 kms below sea-level, struck off the coast of Ibaragi prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of damage, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued no tsunami warning after the quake.

Japan's Kyodo News agency reported that operations at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant were not affected by the quake.