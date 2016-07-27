FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes 20 km off east Japan coast: USGS
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 27, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes 20 km off east Japan coast: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck 20 kms (12.4 miles) off the east coast of Japan on Wednesday night, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The quake, with an epicenter 47 kms below sea-level, struck off the coast of Ibaragi prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of damage, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued no tsunami warning after the quake.

Japan's Kyodo News agency reported that operations at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant were not affected by the quake.

Writing by London editing desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.