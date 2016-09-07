TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 shook buildings in Tokyo on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On March 11, 2011, Japan's northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake and a massive tsunami, triggering the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

