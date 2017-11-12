FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.8 quake hits off east coast of Japan: USGS
November 12, 2017 / 10:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits off east coast of Japan: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 quake struck off the east coast of Japan on Monday, the U.S. Geological Service said.

The quake, originally measured at 6.1 magnitude, hit 218 miles (351 km) east of Sendai, Honshu, at a depth of 5.9 miles (9.5 km), the USGS said.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the quake’s magnitude was 5.7 and it struck at a depth of about 10 kms. It also said the intensity of the quake was not strong enough to cause any damage on land.

Reporting by Peter Cooney and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mary Milliken

