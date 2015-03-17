FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Rakuten begins accepting Bitcoin on U.S. e-commerce site
March 17, 2015 / 3:20 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Rakuten begins accepting Bitcoin on U.S. e-commerce site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman pushing a pram walks in front of a Rakuten Cafe store at a shopping district in Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc has begun accepting payments in virtual currency Bitcoin on its U.S. online shopping site, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The move means Rakuten, seeking to expand overseas, is joining a growing number of online retail leaders, like Amazon.com Inc and travel agency Expedia Inc, in accepting the currency.

Rakuten sites in Germany and Austria will follow suit, the company said in a statement announcing the U.S. launch.

The spokeswoman said no decision had been taken on whether Rakuten plans to accept Bitcoin on its Japanese e-commerce site, which accounts for the bulk of its profit.

(1 Japanese yen = $0.0082)

Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

