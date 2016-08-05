Idemitsu, Showa Shell chiefs met to confirm merger plan: Idemitsu

A signboard of Idemitsu Kosan Co is seen atop a building in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The heads of Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co (5019.T) and Showa Shell Sekiyu (5002.T) met on Thursday to re-confirm the companies' intention to merge despite opposition from Idemitsu's founding family, an Idemitsu spokesman said.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Friday that Idemitsu had begun considering acquiring a smaller stake in Showa Shell than planned to counter efforts by its founding family to block a merger of the two oil refiners.

The Idemitsu spokesman said it was not true that a decision had been made on any specific plan, and that a variety of options were under consideration for the planned merger.