a year ago
Idemitsu, Showa Shell chiefs met to confirm merger plan: Idemitsu
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 5, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

Idemitsu, Showa Shell chiefs met to confirm merger plan: Idemitsu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A signboard of Idemitsu Kosan Co is seen atop a building in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2015.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The heads of Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co (5019.T) and Showa Shell Sekiyu (5002.T) met on Thursday to re-confirm the companies' intention to merge despite opposition from Idemitsu's founding family, an Idemitsu spokesman said.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Friday that Idemitsu had begun considering acquiring a smaller stake in Showa Shell than planned to counter efforts by its founding family to block a merger of the two oil refiners.

The Idemitsu spokesman said it was not true that a decision had been made on any specific plan, and that a variety of options were under consideration for the planned merger.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

