7 months ago
Japan space agency postpones launch of mini rocket because of wind
#Science News
January 11, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 7 months ago

Japan space agency postpones launch of mini rocket because of wind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's space agency postponed on Wednesday the launch of a mini rocket that will put a satellite into space because of strong wind, an agency spokeswoman said.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had planned to launch the SS-520 rocket, which is about 10 meters (35 feet) long and 50 centimeters (20 inches) in diameter, at its Uchinoura Space Center in southern Japan, early on Wednesday.

The rocket, which media has called the world's smallest space rocket, will carry a 3-kg (6.6 lb), 35-centimetre (14 inches) satellite, which will take images of the earth and gather other data.

The agency has not decided when it would try to launch the rocket again. The spokeswoman said it would usually took at least two days to reschedule a launch.

The rocket was built with 400 million yen ($3.45 million) from the trade ministry. Private firms paid for various parts, the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel

