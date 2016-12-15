Japan's Abe says frank talks with Russia's Putin on disputed isles

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he had frank discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on a territorial row that has blocked a peace treaty between their countries formally ending World War Two.
Abe said the talks included the possibility of joint economic activity on disputed isles at the core of their dispute.
The two leaders are meeting in Abe's home constituency in southwest Japan and will meet again in Tokyo on Friday.
Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by robert Birsel