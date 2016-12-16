Japan's Abe: 'difficult' path to striking peace treaty with Russia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the path toward resolving issues that have prevented Japan and Russia from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War Two is difficult, and without trust the goal can not be reached.

Abe made the remarks at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after two days of summit talks in Japan, where the two countries struck several economic agreements but made little headway on solving the territorial dispute preventing the signing of a peace treaty.