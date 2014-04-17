FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 17, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Japan postpones foreign minister's trip to Russia: Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will postpone a visit to Russia by Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida that had been planned for later this month, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, as bloodshed in an eastern city in Ukraine threatened to overshadow crisis talks in Geneva.

Japan has joined other Group of Seven countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea in southern Ukraine, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also made improved ties with Moscow a diplomatic priority.

A Japanese foreign ministry spokesman said the visit had been postponed for scheduling reasons.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Dominic Lau

