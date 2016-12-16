Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their summit meeting in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Akie Abe, wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sees Russian President Vladimir Putin off to Tokyo from a hot spring villa in Nagato, western Japan, Dec. 16, 2016. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a Japanese official as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares to greet a delegate during their meeting in Nagato, Japan December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and his wife Akie (R) wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival at a hotel prior to their talks in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture on December 15, 2016. REUTERS/ Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie before their talks in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture on December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C), and Abe's wife Akie pose for the media at a hotel in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waits for Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival at a hotel prior to their talks in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture on December 15, 2016. REUTERS/ Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

A limousine (C) carrying Russia's President Vladimir Putin leaves from a hot spring resort, the venue of the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Putin, that took place on December 15, during snow falling in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their summit meeting in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a second day of talks on Friday after Abe made little headway a day earlier in his quest to resolve a territorial row that has festered since World War Two.

Putin looked set to come away with a slew of economic deals and achieve what experts said was a key goal - easing his international isolation when Moscow is under fire over the destruction of eastern Aleppo in Syria, where Russia is backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

"Abe must be bitterly disappointed," said James Brown, a professor at Temple University's Japan campus.

"Putin has given away absolutely nothing and, in return, he has received the offer of enhanced economic cooperation. Just as valuably, he has demonstrated divisions in G-7 (Group of Seven) policy on Russia and has encouraged Japan to distance itself from U.S. policy," Brown added.

Japan and Russia agreed on day one of the summit, held at a hot spring resort in southwest Japan, to revive security talks and start discussing economic cooperation on the disputed islands, a row over which has kept them from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War Two.

The islands in the Western Pacific, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia, were seized by Soviet forces at the end of World War Two.

Day two of the summit will be held in Tokyo.

Kremlin economic aide Yuri Ushakov said the two sides would issue a statement about possible joint economic activity on the disputed islands on Friday, adding such activity would be based on Russian legislation.

A Japanese spokesman, however, reiterated Japan's policy that any joint economic activity should not infringe on Tokyo's legal stance, underscoring a remaining gap.

Abe has hoped the lure of economic cooperation for Russia's economy, hit by low oil prices and Western sanctions, would pave the path for progress.

Abe has pledged to resolve the territorial dispute, in hopes of leaving a diplomatic legacy and building better ties with Russia to counter a rising China.

Putin, however, does not want to tarnish his domestic image as a staunch defender of Russian sovereignty.

Japan has long insisted its sovereignty over all four islands be confirmed before a peace treaty is signed, but has recently been rethinking that stance.

(Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Michael Perry)