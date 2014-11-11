FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: wants to invite Russia's Putin to Japan next year
#World News
November 11, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe: wants to invite Russia's Putin to Japan next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks in Beijing November 9, 2014, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he wants to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan next year for bilateral talks.

“We are preparing for Putin to visit Japan at the most appropriate timing ... We will continue strenuous efforts to sign a peace treaty,” Abe told reporters in Beijing at the end of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Abe has made improving ties with Russia a priority as a territorial dispute from World War Two between the two countries still remains unsolved.

Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

