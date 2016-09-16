FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan PM adviser says no government plan to invest in Saudi Aramco
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 16, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Japan PM adviser says no government plan to invest in Saudi Aramco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil tanks seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007.Ali Jarekji/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government has no plan to invest in state-run oil firm Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering, an adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.

But Yasutoshi Nishimura said in an interview that Japan may jointly invest with Saudi Arabia's government in industrial ventures in the kingdom to help its drive to develop non-oil industries.

"Japan will not invest in Saudi Aramco. Rather, Japan will likely be cooperating in new industries...to reflect Saudi Arabia's intention to develop new and non-energy industries,"he told Reuters.

In April, Saudi Arabia launched radical economic reforms designed to develop non-oil industries to cut its reliance on oil exports and attract billions of dollars of foreign investment.

The centerpiece of the reforms is the sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco, which some sources said could be valued as high as $4 trillion.

Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Ami Miyazaki, Writing by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.