March 15, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Newborn seal draws visitors at Japanese aquarium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMOGAWA, Japan - A newborn baby seal has won over a legion of fans, wriggling its way to the hearts of visitors at an aquarium in Japan.

Born on Feb. 21, the seal is the second ringed seal to be bred at Kamogawa Sea World. It is currently with its mother in a special exhibit area.

“I wish I could just keep on watching it here for a long time,” teacher Yuka Matsuoka, 38, said during a visit to the aquarium.

“It’s so cute and I love seeing it here with its mom.”

Ringed seals are the most common species of seal found in the Arctic. There are various subspecies and those at Kamogawa Seaworld, from the Sea of Okhotsk, are the smallest kind.

Once fully grown, ringed seals weigh up to 70 kilograms (155 pounds).

