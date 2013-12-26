China foreign minister warns Japan of consequences over shrine visit

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Minister warned Japan’s ambassador to China on Thursday that Japan must bear the “full responsibility for the serious political consequences” of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s decision to visit Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead.

Wang Yi, in comments carried on China’s foreign ministry’s website, said Abe’s action has pushed Japan in an “extremely dangerous” direction.

The conservative Abe, who took office for a second time a year ago, had said he regretted not visiting the shrine - where Japanese wartime leaders are honored along with war dead and which is seen in parts of Asia as a symbol of Japanese militarism - during his first 2006-2007 term.