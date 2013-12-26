FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China foreign minister warns Japan of consequences over shrine visit
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 26, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

China foreign minister warns Japan of consequences over shrine visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Minister warned Japan’s ambassador to China on Thursday that Japan must bear the “full responsibility for the serious political consequences” of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s decision to visit Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead.

Wang Yi, in comments carried on China’s foreign ministry’s website, said Abe’s action has pushed Japan in an “extremely dangerous” direction.

The conservative Abe, who took office for a second time a year ago, had said he regretted not visiting the shrine - where Japanese wartime leaders are honored along with war dead and which is seen in parts of Asia as a symbol of Japanese militarism - during his first 2006-2007 term.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.