White House welcomes Japan, Korea agreement on 'comfort women'
December 28, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

White House welcomes Japan, Korea agreement on 'comfort women'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - The United States welcomes an agreement between Japan and South Korea on the treatment of “comfort women” during World War II and supports its implementation, U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said on Monday.

“We support this agreement and its full implementation, and believe this comprehensive resolution is an important gesture of healing and reconciliation that should be welcomed by the international community,” Rice said in a statement issued by the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey

