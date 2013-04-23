FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says more than one-third chance of Japan downgrade, cites risks to Abenomics
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 23, 2013 / 3:03 AM / in 4 years

S&P says more than one-third chance of Japan downgrade, cites risks to Abenomics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S. flag is reflected in a window of the Standard and Poor's building in New York February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday it saw more than a one-third chance that it would downgrade Japan’s sovereign ratings because of uncertainty about whether the government’s push to revive growth and end deflation will succeed.

“The continuing prospect of a downgrade arises from risks associated with recent government initiatives and uncertainty of their success,” S&P said in a report.

“Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to lift Japan out of deflation and spur economic expansion--known as ”Abenomics“--has three pillars: bold monetary easing, fiscal efforts to spur growth, and a strategy to induce private sector investment,” it said.

“Of the three engines that Mr. Abe foresees reinvigorating the nation’s economy, so far only one, monetary easing, has kicked into full gear. The others remain idle.”

S&P has an AA- long-term rating on Japan’s sovereign debt.

Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.