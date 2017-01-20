FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan steel industry fears protectionism from Trump: industry official
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 7 months ago

Japan steel industry fears protectionism from Trump: industry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation and president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's steel industry is concerned over the risks of a U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reform of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the incoming Trump administration, a Japanese industry official said on Friday.

"We are worried about the risks of the Trump administration taking protectionism actions or policies," Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, told a news conference.

Shindo is also president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T), Japan's biggest steelmaker.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue

