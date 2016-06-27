Nikkei rebounds on currency intervention optimism after Brexit

A logo of Japan Exchange Group Inc. is seen next to a woman, dressed in ceremonial kimono, before the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average recouped some of last week’s steep declines on Monday, as government officials stepped up warnings that they may intervene in currency markets to stabilize the yen after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 2.4 percent to 15,309.21, after diving 7.9 percent on Friday.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.8 percent to 1,225.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 added 1.8 percent to 11,066.48.