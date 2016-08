The city government of Tokyo's survey staff's boat sails around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea, in this picture taken by Tokyo Metropolitan Government on September 2, 2012. REUTERS/TOKYO METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT/Handout

TOKYO The group of islands in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, are historically Japan's territories, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told Reuters on Tuesday in an interview.

Japan hopes to respond calmly to the territorial dispute over the islands, Suga added.

Ties between Asia's two largest economies have long been plagued by arguments over their painful wartime history and a territorial spat over the tiny uninhabited isles in the East China Sea as well as regional rivalry and mutual mistrust.

