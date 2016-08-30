FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suga: Ready to respond decisively vs excessive forex moves
August 30, 2016

Japan's Suga: Ready to respond decisively vs excessive forex moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief cabinet secretary said on Tuesday that the government was prepared to respond decisively to excessive currency moves as it watches the market with "utmost interest".

Yoshihide Suga also told a Reuters 'Newsmaker' event, attended by financial market professionals and media, that the government remained committed to its primary budget balancing target for fiscal 2020.

The government is putting top priority on strengthening the economy as doing so would boost tax revenues and help achieve fiscal consolidation, Suga said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
