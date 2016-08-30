Japan's Suga: Ready to respond decisively vs excessive forex moves

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief cabinet secretary said on Tuesday that the government was prepared to respond decisively to excessive currency moves as it watches the market with "utmost interest".

Yoshihide Suga also told a Reuters 'Newsmaker' event, attended by financial market professionals and media, that the government remained committed to its primary budget balancing target for fiscal 2020.

The government is putting top priority on strengthening the economy as doing so would boost tax revenues and help achieve fiscal consolidation, Suga said.