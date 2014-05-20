BOJ should taper, not boost, asset buying: ex-BOJ economist

A security guard salutes at the entrance of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s next policy move should be to consider tapering its asset purchases rather than expanding monetary stimulus further, the bank’s former top economist said, warning that the costs of boosting bond purchases outweigh the benefits.

Hideo Hayakawa, now a senior executive fellow of private think-tank Fujitsu Research Institute in Tokyo, also said Japan may suffer a huge bond market sell-off if it delays much-needed fiscal reforms to fix its tattered finances.

“The BOJ shouldn’t rush in achieving 2 percent inflation. What needs to be done quickly, rather, are structural reforms and efforts to fix Japan’s finances,” Hayakawa, who served as the BOJ’s top economist for six years, said at the Reuters Japan Investment Summit on Tuesday.

“Japan is already nearly out of deflation,” so the policy priority ought to shift from stimulating demand to boosting the capacity to supply goods, he said.

Under an intense burst of monetary stimulus launched in April last year, the BOJ pledged to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years through aggressive purchases of Japanese government bonds and risky assets.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has voiced confidence that the price target can be met next year without additional stimulus, with consumer inflation already having exceeded 1 percent.

Market players, however, are unconvinced that prices will rise so quickly in a country long mired in deflation. While they have scaled back expectations of near-term monetary easing, many still expect the central bank to act again by early next year.

Hayakawa said that consumer inflation may slow later this year as the effect of a weaker yen, which inflates import costs, fades, heightening pressure on the BOJ to ease policy again.

But instead of expanding stimulus, the BOJ should tweak its two-year timeframe to allow itself more time to meet its target given the huge cost of buying even more government bonds, he said.

“The BOJ has said it will ease again if it cannot meet its pledge. If it were to stick to that logic, it would have to ease further at some point,” Hayakawa said.

“That may save face for the BOJ but it isn’t the desirable thing to do,” he said, warning that long-term interest rates may spike if the bank continues to buy JGBs without a credible government plan to restore Japan’s fiscal health.

Even if the BOJ were to ease again, it should do so not by boosting asset purchases but through “forward guidance”, or better communicating its intention of maintaining an ultra-loose policy for a prolonged period.

BOND BACKLASH A RISK

The BOJ has kept mum on how it plans to exit from its massive quantitative easing program to avoid diluting its message that it will do whatever it takes to end deflation.

“It’s understandable that the BOJ wanted to avoid talking about an exit at the initial stage of QE. But with Japan already emerging from deflation, it needs to clarify what it will do” after 2 percent inflation is achieved, Hayakawa said.

“If 2 percent inflation comes into sight, the BOJ should taper asset purchases.”

The BOJ now gobbles up 70 percent of newly issued government bonds from the market each month under its quantitative easing (QE) program. The aggressive purchases have kept bond yields low despite improvements in the economy, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB now hovering around 0.6 percent.

Another reason for the low yields is market disbelief that Japan will see 2 percent inflation. Some analysts thus worry that bond yields may spike once price rises accelerate towards 2 percent, heightening the chances of the BOJ seeking an end to its ultra-loose policy.

Slow government progress in fixing Japan’s tattered finances also leaves room for investors to dump JGBs en masse as they lose confidence the country can get its fiscal house in order.

Some overseas investors had bet on the chance of such a “doomsday” scenario materializing. But that has not panned out as Japanese investors - which hold 90 percent of JGBs - have had little appetite for riskier assets and are comfortable sitting on their huge debt pile.

Hayakawa said that with Japanese savings diminishing and the country’s current account surplus dwindling, there was less room for the government to keep on borrowing from the private sector to finance its huge spending.

“We can’t rule out the chance of Japan facing a fiscal crisis and a sharp bond market sell-off,” he said.

While policymakers and mainstream academics warn of the need for more drastic action on fiscal reform, most of them do not see an imminent threat of such a bond market backlash.

“This is a risk, but this is a risk that has been in the background for a long time and it is not something that Abenomics has made worse,” Motoshige Itoh, a member of a key government panel, said when asked about the potential for a spike in bond yields.

