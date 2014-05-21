BOJ should prepare markets for tapering: Harvard economist

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan should start preparing financial markets for a withdrawal from its massive stimulus as the bank’s inflation target is coming within reach, a Harvard economist known for his strong support for Abenomics said on Wednesday.

“They should be talking about tapering at a minimum, and they should begin preparing financial markets for a regime after 2 percent, a shift from stimulating aggregate demand to stimulating aggregate supply,” Dale W. Jorgenson, professor of economics at Harvard University, told the Reuters Japan Investment Summit.

The call on the BOJ to start preparing markets for a tapering of its huge asset purchases contrasts with the widely held view in financial markets that the central bank’s next step will be to ease further.

Jorgenson describes himself as a close friend of Koichi Hamada, an influential adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Hamada has been a prominent voice for reflationary policies to pull the world’s third-biggest economy out of two decades of falling prices and tepid growth.

Hamada, an emeritus professor of economics at Yale University, said last week the BOJ faces a “delicate” decision on whether to ease policy further, adding a note of caution to his longstanding calls to reflate the economy with further stimulus.

The BOJ on Wednesday kept policy steady, raised its assessment of capital spending and dropped a reference to deflation - signs that the bank is increasingly confident the economy can withstand the pain from a recent sales tax hike without additional monetary stimulus.

Japan’s consumer inflation has accelerated steadily over the past year, reaching 1.3 percent in the past few months, compared with minus 0.5 percent just over a year ago.

ON TRACK

Jorgenson said inflation is on course to rise to the BOJ’s target of 2 percent as the gap between Japan’s actual growth and potential growth - which economists think produces deflationary pressure - is disappearing.

“The bank needs to announce that they are going to shift its policy in a gradual and calculated measure. It’s not too soon to begin managing expectations of changes that will take place within next 12 months,” he said.

The BOJ announced a massive asset purchase program in April last year, pledging to boost inflation to 2 percent by around early 2015.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, while stressing he is ready to add more stimulus if needed, has said the economy is on track to hit the BOJ’s inflation target. He has also said the economic slack has essentially vanished.

Investors, however, are less convinced that inflation will accelerate to 2 percent, given that price rises so far mostly reflect higher import prices due to the yen’s fall last year.

The yen has slightly strengthened so far this year, trading at 101.17 yen to the dollar on Wednesday, off the five-year low of 105.45 hit on January 2.

“I would hope that Mr. Kuroda would go beyond the ‘whatever it takes’ mantra - if not today, then surely at the next meeting,” Jorgenson said.

The octogenarian economist said the BOJ should also take time in reducing its bloated balance sheet by avoiding selling down its assets. “The way to exit is to let its portfolio mature. The Fed will do that and the BOJ should do that as well.”

Jorgenson also said Abe should shift his focus to growth strategies, such as reforms in the labor market, agriculture, and the retail and wholesale sectors.

