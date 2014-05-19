Consolidation necessary for Japan regional bank survival: ex-FSA Commissioner

TOKYO (Reuters) - The former head of Japan’s banking regulator said consolidation is necessary for regional banks to survive a climate of dwindling borrowers, as it will allow them to extend riskier and therefore more profitable forms of financing.

Regional lenders mainly extend low-risk loans to small and mid-sized businesses, but have long been suffering from falling demand as the population ages. To win borrowers, banks have lowered interest rates at the expense of profitability.

Sensing the potential for a crisis, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) has been urging regional banks to consolidate or seek customers abroad.

“Regional lenders have to take new risks, especially (to provide) equity-type funds,” Hirofumi Gomi, FSA commissioner from 2004 to 2007, said at the Reuters Japan Investment Summit on Monday. “To take such risks, consolidation among regional lenders is inevitable.”

Equity-type or mezzanine financing is more profitable than standard loans because it carries increased risk, as troubled borrowers are obliged to honor standard loans before repaying mezzanine funds.

But mezzanine financing is in demand among small businesses as it is a stable source of funds, and does not dilute borrowers’ ownership of businesses in the way issuing new shares does, people in the banking industry say.

“With a declining population, their home market is getting smaller. They have to expand their geographic area of operation and increase their business options,” Gomi said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Tokyo.

Gomi, now an advisor at law firm Nishimura & Asahi, became a career bureaucrat after joining the Ministry of Finance in 1972. As a senior FSA official in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Gomi dealt with a post-bubble financial crisis when a series of banks and brokerages went bankrupt under the weight of bad loans.

To head off any future regional banking crises, the FSA has been meeting presidents and discussing long-term business plans. However, the FSA has no legal authority to order financially sound banks to merge, Gomi said.

“But in reality, the regulator having such concerns has great impact on banks’ management decisions,” he said. “Especially because banks tend to follow each other, so they are likely to consider (consolidation) seriously.”

Twenty-three lenders melded into today’s four major banking groups in 15 years of post-bubble crisis through 2005. Regional banks, which account for roughly half of Japan’s $4 trillion worth of outstanding bank loans, emerged largely independent.

And thanks to a stock market rally fuelled by pro-growth government policies, most banks booked strong profits for the just-ended business year after their stock holdings jumped in value.

Banks also booked some loan-loss reverses as profit as an improving economy reduced the number of delinquent borrowers. Even so, regional lenders continue to suffer a decline in their core lending businesses in the absence of loan demand.

“Interest margins have fallen to the level where we cannot cover costs by interest income,” Masaaki Tani, chairman of the Regional Banks Association of Japan, said at a news conference last week.

“We have a big structural problem,” said Tani, whose association represents 64 of Japan’s 100 regional banks. “But I don’t think it’s a good idea that authorities dictate mergers and acquisitions.”

