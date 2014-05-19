Japan vice economy minister sees economy on track; expects BOJ to act as needed

Japan's Vice Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura sits in front of monitors showing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the Reuters Japan Investment Summit in Tokyo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy is reacting as expected to a recent national tax increase and the central bank stands ready to respond to any downturn, a senior government official said on Monday, signaling no need for fresh stimulus now.

Vice Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he would attend the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting as a government observer this week. The central bank is widely expected to maintain its current asset purchase program aimed at achieving its 2 percent inflation goal.

“There’s no gap between us and the BOJ in our views on the Japanese economy. We need to carefully watch the pullback in demand after the sales tax hike, but it has been moving within expectations,” Nishimura said at the Reuters Japan Summit.

“Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda has said he would not hesitate to take steps as needed, so I expect the BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately,” Nishimura said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Tokyo.

Japan’s economy is expected to firm up after the pullback from the April 1 sales tax hike on the back of domestic demand, as higher base salaries and summer bonuses will more than offset the impact of the higher levy, supporting private consumption, Nishimura said.

He said an upturn in capital spending, an expected pick-up in exports and increased public works spending would also help drive the recovery. Risks to the outlook include sluggish emerging economies and stalling stock prices, he said.

Nishimura stressed the need to start cutting Japan’s effective corporate tax rate as early as from next April, bringing it below 30 percent “as early as possible” from the current level above 35 percent. He said the tax rate should eventually be brought in line with the international standard of 25 percent.

At the same time, Nishimura said the government should be cautious later this year in deciding whether to go ahead with a planned increase in the sales tax to 10 percent in October 2015, after having raised the levy to 8 percent from 5 percent last month.

“Raising the consumption tax by 5 percentage points over the course of a year and a half would have a significant impact on the economy, so we will decide more cautiously on the second sales tax hike than the first one,” Nishimura said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kaori Kaneko and Hitoshi Ishida

