Japan policy adviser Itoh says second sales tax hike makes sense

Motoshige Itoh, Professor of Graduate School of Economics at the University of Tokyo, speaks during the Reuters Japan Investment Summit in Tokyo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government should stick with its plan to raise the sales tax again to 10 percent next year as the economy has shown it is resilient enough to withstand the burden, a prominent member of the top government advisory panel said on Monday.

Policymakers do not have to worry about a spike in bond yields stemming from Japan’s massive debt burden right now, but it is still important to maintain trust in public finances, Motoshige Itoh, a member of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, said at the Reuters Japan Summit.

Ito also said he struggled to understand expectations among some investors that the Bank of Japan will conduct additional monetary easing, because consumer prices are on track to meet the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

“It makes sense to raise the sales tax again to 10 percent,” said Itoh, who is also an economics professor at Tokyo University.

“Some people are reluctant to do so, but these people are actually very much in the minority. Most people don’t seem to be too worried,” Itoh said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government must decide later this year whether it will go ahead with another increase in the sales tax to 10 percent, which is scheduled for October 2015.

In April the government raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent, which is part of a plan to boost tax revenue and reduce the burden of welfare spending on state coffers.

Some ruling and opposition lawmakers aggressively opposed the plan, but data since the April tax hike suggests that a dip in consumer spending is likely to be short-lived and that companies are confident about the economy.

FISCAL REFORM

Fiscal reform is an urgent task for the world’s third-biggest economy. Public debt is far above 200 percent of gross domestic product, the biggest burden in the industrial world.

One reason Abe has made ending 15 years of deflation one of his top priorities is because this will cause tax revenue to rise and make it easier to reduce Japan’s debt burden, Itoh said.

To end deflation, the Bank of Japan greatly expanded its government debt and asset purchases in April last year to meet a 2 percent inflation target in roughly about a year from now.

The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy on hold at a meeting ending on Wednesday. The BOJ has not changed policy since last April, but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has had to constantly battle against speculation that the central bank will ease policy further.

The BOJ’s bold monetary easing was only one part of Abe’s strategy to revive the economy.

Abe also needs to take steps to encourage corporate business investment, and a cut in the corporate tax rate would be an important statement of intent, Itoh said.

The government is leaning towards lowering the effective corporate tax rate, which could make Japanese firms more competitive.

Japan’s corporate tax rate, which is set at 38 percent for a large Tokyo-based firm, is among the highest in the world and companies often lobby to lower the tax burden.

Critics say revenue lost from cutting the corporate tax would jeopardize the government’s goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2020/21. A primary budget excludes income from bond sales and debt servicing costs.

Itoh rejected this argument, saying an increase in corporate activity would reduce the number of loss-making firms, which would help increase tax revenue.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

