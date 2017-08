A logo of Takata Corp is seen with its display as people are reflected in a window at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, November 6, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp 7312.T gained 18.2 percent on Wednesday, rising by a daily limit of 80 yen to 519 yen ($4.56), stemming four days of steep decline brought about by investor fear of a court-mediated bankruptcy.

Takata shares were down 40 percent from a week earlier.