Japan's Suga: See no problem with trade minister holding Tepco shares

Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoichi Miyazawa attends a group interview at his ministry in Tokyo October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday he does not see any problem with the trade minister holding shares of Tokyo Electric Power, the operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that newly appointed trade minister Yoichi Miyazawa is following the appropriate procedures for holding the shares during his tenure based on rules for ministers.

Miyazawa said on Thursday that his political support group spent funds at a sado-masochism-themed bar in his home district and that he owned shares in the power company, known as Tepco.

Miyazawa said earlier on Friday that there is no change in his stance towards Tepco despite his owning shares in the firm.