Amari says Japan, U.S. need more bilateral trade talks
July 29, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Amari says Japan, U.S. need more bilateral trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Trade Rep. Michael Fromam (L) and Japan's Trade Minister Akira Amari, greet each other during meetings for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

LAHAINA, Hawaii (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States have not yet reached an agreement in bilateral trade talks and that the two nations need more discussion.

Ministers from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are in Hawaii aiming to clinch a broad agreement this week.

Japan and the U.S. have been negotiating to narrow gaps such as in the agriculture and auto sectors.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
