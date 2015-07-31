FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: Intellectual property not yet worked out at TPP
July 31, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: Intellectual property not yet worked out at TPP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari speaks at a news conference surrounded by Japanese press, at the Westin Resort in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

LAHAINA, Hawaii (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday the issue of intellectual property has not been worked out yet at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks due to differences among each nation, and more time is needed.

Amari told reporters that the issue needs to be discussed thoroughly to make this ministerial meeting the last one.

Ministers from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership are in Hawaii this week, aiming to seal the ambitious trade deal, which covers 40 percent of the global economy.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Kaori Kaneko, Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
