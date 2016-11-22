FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Japan plans to take lead in helping TPP take effect as soon as possible
November 22, 2016 / 1:22 AM / 9 months ago

Japan plans to take lead in helping TPP take effect as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to take a lead in working to ensure the Trans Pacific Partnership, a major global trade pact, takes effect as soon as possible, Japan's chief cabinet secretary said on Tuesday.

Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan plans to lobby other signatories to the pact but said he otherwise had no comments on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's statement that he intended to quit the trade pact on the first day of his presidency.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

