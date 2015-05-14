FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Japan's big trading houses sell assets, trim investments
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 14, 2015 / 10:11 PM / in 2 years

Factbox: Japan's big trading houses sell assets, trim investments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s big trading houses, stung by big asset writedowns in the wake of the global commodities slump, plan to step up asset sales and wind back investment spending by up to $10 billion over the next three years.

* Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

FY2014 Net profit, 400.6 bln yen ($3.34 bln), +10.9 pct

Company f‘cast FY2015 net profit, 360 bln yen, -10.1 pct

Net Debt-Equity Ratio (Net DER) as of March 2015: 0.8

Profit boosted in FY2014 by healthy non-resource businesses, but sees lower commodities prices weighing on profits this year.

* Mitsui & Co (8031.T)

FY2014 Net profit, 306.5 bln yen ($2.56 bln), -12.5 pct

Company f‘cast FY2015 net profit, 240 bln yen, -21.7 pct

Net DER as of March 2015: 0.82

Profit fell in FY2014 following 59 billion yen impairment on resource assets. Expects a 22 percent drop in net profit for the year started in April, weighed down by a slump in energy and metals prices.

* Itochu Corp (8001.T)

FY2014 Net profit, 300.6 bln yen ($2.51 bln), +22.5 pct

Company f‘cast FY2015 net profit, 330 bln yen, +9.8 pct

Net DER as of March 2015: 0.98

Latest profit boosted by healthy non-resources businesses. Banking on tie-up with Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and China’s CITIC Ltd (0267.HK) to take larger stakes in new deals. Plans to keep investment level in line with operating cash flow.

* Marubeni Corp (8002.T)

FY2014 Net profit, 105.6 bln yen ($881 mln), -49.9 pct

Company f‘cast FY2015 net profit, 180 bln yen, +70.4 pct

Net DER as of March 2015: 1.72

Profit was halved in FY2014 on hefty impairment losses on oil, coal, and copper as well as its grains unit Gavilon. Sees a rebound in profit this year, driven by its core food and machinery segment and lack of writedowns.

* Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)

FY2014 Net loss, 73.2 bln yen ($610 m) vs 223 bln yen profit

Company f‘cast FY2015 net profit, 230 bln yen

Net DER as of March 2015: 1.4

Posted first annual loss in 16 years due to weak commodities prices. Sees return to profit in FY2015 on higher income from non-natural resources operations, such as car sales and power generation. Expects investment on resources to account for about 10 percent of its total spending over next three years.

($1 = 119.9200 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.