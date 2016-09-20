Roads are flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Malakas in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 20, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

High waves triggered by Typhoon Malakas crash on Katsurahama beach of the city of Kochi, Kochi prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 20, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO A strong typhoon made landfall on southwestern Japan on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain that caused floods, forcing flight cancellations and prompting local authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 600,000 residents.

Typhoon Malakas is expected to head northeast along Japan's Pacific coast toward Tokyo before going out into the Pacific Ocean by early Wednesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It will likely be downgraded to a depression by 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the agency said.

In six prefectures in western Japan including Kumamoto, which is still recovering from strong earthquakes that hit the region earlier this year, evacuation advisories were issued for about 632,500 people, Jiji news agency said.

Jiji said two people were slightly injured in southern Kyushu, while public broadcaster NHK reported more than 100 domestic flights have been canceled.

The Meteorological Agency said torrential rain is expected on Japan's Pacific coast toward Tuesday night, and has advised caution against floods, mudslides and high waves.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry)