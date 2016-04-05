FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Japan's Abe says U.S. presence needed, vows to push trade deal: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he cannot envision not needing security backing from the United States, he told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Tuesday that also touched on trade and other issues.

“I cannot conceive of any situation within the foreseeable future when the U.S. presence wouldn’t be necessary,” he told the Journal in response to a question about whether U.S. troops should leave the Asian nation to defend itself, an idea that has surfaced from Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential campaign.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

