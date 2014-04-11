Japan says arranging for economy minister trip to U.S. for trade talks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is arranging for Economy Minister Akira Amari to travel to the United States for trade talks next week in a bid to reach agreement in a two-way deal that is seen as critical for a broader regional pact, the top government spokesman said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was speaking to reporters at a regular news conference.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman and Amari wrapped up two days of intense talks on Thursday on the bilateral deal, a cornerstone of the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), with both saying progress had been made but that big gaps remained.