FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. envoys to Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo, see officials
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. envoys to Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo, see officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. ambassadors to Japan, China and South Korea are holding a regular meeting in Tokyo this week to discuss regional issues and are meeting a variety of experts and officials including Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Tokyo said on Friday.

“The U.S. ambassadors to Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing generally try to meet once a year to discuss regional issues. This year, they are meeting in Tokyo and holding a variety of discussions with a variety of experts and officials, including Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, on issues of mutual interest,” U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Cecile Shea told Reuters.

“They are not there to discuss monetary policy or financial markets. They are there to discuss broad regional economic issues,” she added.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.