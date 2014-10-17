U.S. envoys to Japan, China, South Korea meet in Tokyo, see officials

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. ambassadors to Japan, China and South Korea are holding a regular meeting in Tokyo this week to discuss regional issues and are meeting a variety of experts and officials including Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Tokyo said on Friday.

“The U.S. ambassadors to Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing generally try to meet once a year to discuss regional issues. This year, they are meeting in Tokyo and holding a variety of discussions with a variety of experts and officials, including Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, on issues of mutual interest,” U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Cecile Shea told Reuters.

“They are not there to discuss monetary policy or financial markets. They are there to discuss broad regional economic issues,” she added.