FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China rejects Obama's statement on islets disputed with Japan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2014 / 7:43 AM / 3 years ago

China rejects Obama's statement on islets disputed with Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A chain of islets disputed by China and Japan belong to China regardless of what anyone says, China said on Thursday, in response to a remark by U.S. President Barack Obama that a security treaty between the U.S. and Japan covers the islands.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang made the remarks at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

Obama said he had not drawn any new “red line” over the islands, adding that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully.

The group of tiny East China Sea islets, known in Japan as the Senkaku and in China as the Diaoyu, have long strained ties between Beijing and Tokyo.

Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.