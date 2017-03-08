FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross, Japan's Seko likely to meet on March 16: Jiji
March 8, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross, Japan's Seko likely to meet on March 16: Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross addresses employees upon his arrival at the Commerce Department in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2017.Yuri Gripas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko and his U.S. counterpart Wilbur Ross will likely meet on March 16 in Washington, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

Seko and U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross agreed by phone this week to meet as soon as possible to prepare for a planned bilateral economic dialogue, which is to be led be U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister.

Seko said on Tuesday he wanted to exchange candid views with Ross on energy, trade, investment, cyber and space.

The governments of both nations are finalizing the arrangement of the meeting, Jiji reported.

The economic dialogue between the two nations will kick off in April, when Pence visits Japan.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

