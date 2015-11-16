FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury Secretary calls for Japan fiscal support
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury Secretary calls for Japan fiscal support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew gives a news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has urged Japan to offer fiscal support to its economy to ensure it returns to growth driven by domestic demand.

Lew made the remark in a bilateral meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement issued on Sunday.

In the meeting, Lew called on Japan for “calibrating fiscal policy to avoid subtracting from growth in the near term, ensuring that a return to domestic demand-driven growth can support consolidation efforts over the medium term,” the statement said.

Japan’s economy slid back into recession in July-September as uncertainty over the overseas outlook hurt business investment, data showed on Monday, keeping policymakers under pressure to implement new stimulus measures to support a fragile recovery.

But the government is reluctant to deploy massive fiscal stimulus due to constraints over its finances, with public debt having ballooned to twice the size of its economy.

Reporting by Leika Kihara in TOKYO; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.