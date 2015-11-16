U.S. Treasury Secretary calls for Japan fiscal support

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew gives a news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has urged Japan to offer fiscal support to its economy to ensure it returns to growth driven by domestic demand.

Lew made the remark in a bilateral meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement issued on Sunday.

In the meeting, Lew called on Japan for “calibrating fiscal policy to avoid subtracting from growth in the near term, ensuring that a return to domestic demand-driven growth can support consolidation efforts over the medium term,” the statement said.

Japan’s economy slid back into recession in July-September as uncertainty over the overseas outlook hurt business investment, data showed on Monday, keeping policymakers under pressure to implement new stimulus measures to support a fragile recovery.

But the government is reluctant to deploy massive fiscal stimulus due to constraints over its finances, with public debt having ballooned to twice the size of its economy.