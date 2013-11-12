FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan, U.S. reaffirm G7/G20 commitment on forex
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Japan, U.S. reaffirm G7/G20 commitment on forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (R) shakes hands with Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso at the start of their meeting at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States reaffirmed on Tuesday a commitment by the Group of Seven and the Group of 20 economies that their policies are not targeting exchange rates, a Japanese finance ministry official said.

The reaffirmation was made during a meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, the official said, declining to comment further on what the two sides discussed on currencies.

Lew was visiting Japan as part of a tour in Asia this week. He also met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Economics Minister Akira Amari.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.