7 months ago
Abe says Japan to show 'unwavering alliance' with U.S. under Trump
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
#World News
February 3, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 7 months ago

Abe says Japan to show 'unwavering alliance' with U.S. under Trump

A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016.Andrew Kelly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he was convinced that together with U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, they would be able to demonstrate an 'unwavering alliance' between the two countries.

Abe was speaking at the start of a meeting with Mattis.

Mattis, who arrived in Japan after a visit to South Korea, is on his debut trip as defense secretary. U.S. officials said his choice of destination was meant to reaffirm ties with the two Asian allies after Trump appeared to question the cost of such alliances during his election campaign.

Abe is set to meet Trump on Feb. 10 in Washington.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher

