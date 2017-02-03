Abe says Japan to show 'unwavering alliance' with U.S. under Trump

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he was convinced that together with U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, they would be able to demonstrate an 'unwavering alliance' between the two countries.

Abe was speaking at the start of a meeting with Mattis.

Mattis, who arrived in Japan after a visit to South Korea, is on his debut trip as defense secretary. U.S. officials said his choice of destination was meant to reaffirm ties with the two Asian allies after Trump appeared to question the cost of such alliances during his election campaign.

Abe is set to meet Trump on Feb. 10 in Washington.