Obama says U.S.-Japan treaty covers disputed isles, but no new 'red line'
#World News
April 24, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Obama says U.S.-Japan treaty covers disputed isles, but no new 'red line'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said that the U.S.-Japan security treaty covers islands at the center of a Sino-Japanese dispute but that he had not drawn any new “red line” over the islands, emphasizing the need to resolve maritime disputes peacefully.

Sino-Japanese relations have long been plagued by conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

Obama made the remarks at a joint news conference after a summit meeting on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Alex Richardson

