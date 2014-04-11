FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan minister to head to U.S. for trade talks next week: media
April 11, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Japan minister to head to U.S. for trade talks next week: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari will travel to the United States for trade talks late next week in a bid to reach agreement in a two-way deal that is seen as critical for a broader regional pact, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

Amari will meet U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman on April 17, Jiji said, without citing a source. The two top negotiators ended two days of intense talks in Tokyo on Thursday saying progress had been made but big gaps remain ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama’s state visit to Tokyo later this month.

Kyodo news agency said Amari told ruling party lawmakers that he wanted to go to Washington late next week.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Richard Pullin

