FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Amari: Sees distance to Japan-U.S. agreement on TPP
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2014 / 1:32 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Amari: Sees distance to Japan-U.S. agreement on TPP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that he sees significant distance towards a broad agreement on trade with the United States, which is seen as vital to a broader regional pact.

A U.S.-Japan agreement is critical to the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation grouping that would stretch from Asia to Latin America. A TPP deal is central to U.S. President Barack Obama’s policy of expanding the U.S. presence in Asia and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has touted it as a main element of his economic growth strategy.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said the two countries will likely announce a strong bond at a summit between Abe and Obama this week. Obama is scheduled to visit Tokyo from Wednesday through Friday.

Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.